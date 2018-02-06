San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon.
SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon wants to talk about marijuana during informal ‘pop-up’ event

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon plans to conduct an informal conversation about marijuana Friday in a “pop-up” forum.

Harmon will meet with members of the public at noon at Mission Plaza by the fountain at 751 Palm Street for an event titled “SLO and Cannabis.”

The mayor will also share information about what’s next as San Luis Obispo prepares to draft new laws about marijuana manufacturing and sales over the next few months.

Participants also are encouraged to bring brown bag lunches.

