Deputies ask public to avoid Avila neighborhood as they engage with suicidal man

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 06, 2018 03:43 PM

Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to stay away from an area of Avila Beach as they are dealing with a man who is suicidal.

The initial report came in at about 2:07 p.m., according to Sgt. Tony Perry. The situation is in the 6200 block of Playa Vista Place and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

No one else is inside the home except for the 68-year-old man, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.

At about 3:15 p.m., emergency scanner traffic indicated that the situation had turned into a standoff, a report Cipolla disputes.

“It’s not a standoff,” Cipolla wrote in a text message. “We have deputies dealing with a suicidal subject in Avila Beach.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

