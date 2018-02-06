Deputies ask public to avoid Avila neighborhood as they engage with suicidal man

Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to stay away from an area of Avila Beach as they are dealing with a man who is suicidal.
The initial report came in at about 2:07 p.m., according to Sgt. Tony Perry. The situation is in the 6200 block of Playa Vista Place and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
No one else is inside the home except for the 68-year-old man, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Sheriff's Deputies on scene of a suicidal subject in his home in the 6200 block of Playa Vista Place in Avila Beach. No other subjects are in the house at this time. We are asking the public to stay away from that area. pic.twitter.com/xqhakjBSfC— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) February 6, 2018
At about 3:15 p.m., emergency scanner traffic indicated that the situation had turned into a standoff, a report Cipolla disputes.
“It’s not a standoff,” Cipolla wrote in a text message. “We have deputies dealing with a suicidal subject in Avila Beach.”
