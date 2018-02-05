Rosalina Velazquez, 15, was last seen getting on a Santa Maria Area Transit bus on Feb. 1.
Santa Maria police ask for help to find missing teen girl

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 05, 2018 08:58 PM

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenage girl.

Rosalina Velazquez, 15, was last seen getting on the Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) bus on Feb. 1 at about 12:30 p.m.

Velazquez is described as about 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans and brown Uggs boots.

Police say Velazquez has run away from her residence in the past.

If you have information about Velazquez’s whereabouts, contact police at 805-928-3781.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

