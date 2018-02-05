Atascadero woman suspected of DUI after wrong-way crash on Hwy. 101

An Atascadero woman was arrested Sunday night driving the wrong way on Highway 101 north of Wellsona, colliding with a Dodge pickup.
The crash happened about 7:25 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Alexandra Gonzales, 27, of Atascadero, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on northbound Highway 101 in a construction zone, approaching San Marcos Road.
At the same time, John Harvey Thomas, 61, of Oceano was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 truck north on northbound Highway 101 and approaching San Marcos Road, the CHP said.
Thomas was unable to avoid the wrong-way Nissan and the vehicles crashed, sending the Dodge into the median and the Nissan into the northbound right-side shoulder, the CHP said.
Both drivers received minor injuries and Gonzales was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital, the CHP said.
Gonzales was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said. As of Monday morning, she is not listed in custody of the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to jail records.
The crash is under investigation.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
