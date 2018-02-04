Grover Beach police ask for help finding at-risk missing man

Grover Beach police are asking for the public’s help finding a 58-year-old man who is at risk.
John Francis Collins Jr. last spoke to his family on Jan. 28 and has not been seen at his home in Grover Beach, police said. Collins is considered an at-risk missing person because he has a medical condition.
Collins is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds, police said.
Police ask anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts to contact either their local police department or call the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511. Information can also be emailed to Grover Beach police using police@grover.org.
Never miss a local story.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments