Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Feb. 5, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider Popeye’s application for restaurant at 727 El Camino Real; application for mixed-use development including office building and construction of 20 affordable apartment units with a community room.
Atasacadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider two tree removal permits — one for a California black walnut tree at 8390 Santa Ynez Ave. and another for a valley oak tree at 9425 Barranco Road.
Coastal Commission. Meets Wednesday-Friday at Cambria Pines Lodge. Take action on State’s Parks annual work plan and dust control efforts at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Draft letter to Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on the proposed national offshore oil and gas leasing program.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Mid-year financial report and 10-year financial forecast; proclamation honoring 2017 Grover Beach Citizen of the Year Betsy Ehrler.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider an appeal to change the wall/fence materials at Cava RV Resort. Discuss the Creston Corridor conceptual plan and the comprehensive annual financial report.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Presentation on Regional Groundwater Sustainability Project; city special events review; award of contract for Bello Street Paving Project.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Hearing to consider a resolution to set an election to impose a general tax on commercial cannabis businesses.
South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District. Meets Wednesday. 805-489-6666.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider adjusting water and sewer connection fees for accessory dwelling units. Discuss the water supply buffer policy.
