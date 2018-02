MindBody CEO and co-founder Rick Stollmeyer told winners of The Tribune's 2017 Top 20 Under 40 awards on Jan. 25, 2018, that the first step to becoming a conscious leader is knowing yourself. "What do you stand for?" he asked. "...What do you want people to say about you after you are gone?" Stollmeyer was the keynote speaker at 13th annual awards luncheon at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.