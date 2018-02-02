SLO County Jail mugshots: January 2018

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Sean Michael Cullen, 37, Arroyo Grande was arrested Wednesday, January 3, 2017, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, failing to appear on a felony charge and probation violations.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Jamie Medina, 46, of Los Osos was arrested Friday, January 5, 2018, on suspicion of making criminal threats and resisting arrest.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Alfonso Alarconnunez, 39, of Santa Maria was arrested Wednesday, January 17, 2018, on suspicion of eight charges, including two counts of rape of an unconscious victim and one count of rape of a drugged victim, as well as additional charges of grand theft, burglary and oral copulation with an unconscious victim.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Kathleen Marie Aulbach, 50, was arrested Saturday, January 13, 2018, on suspicion of elder abuse with great bodily injury and resisting arrest.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Trey Anthony Wilson, 22, of Oceano was arrested Friday, January 19, 2018, on suspicion of several charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Blake Everett Reed, 32, a fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list, was arrested in Cayucos on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Reed was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a public servant, harassing a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew Rey Perez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested Saturday, January 27, 2018, on suspicion of armed robbery and kidnapping.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Jose Luis Campoverde, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested Saturday, January 27, 2018, on suspicion of armed robbery and kidnapping.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Sean Edward Roberts, 35, was arrested Wednesday, January 31, 2018, on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and grand theft.
San Luis Obispo County Jail