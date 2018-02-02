NAACP to hold ‘Take a Knee for Equality’ rally in SLO

A National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) event titled “Take a Knee for Equality and Justice for all” in order to “Stand Up for America” will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

The event will include an opening ceremony by the Chumash Tribal Council leader, musical performances, speeches by local leaders and human rights organizations, including Bend The Arc SLO, Mothers for Peace, GALA, and Unity of San Luis Obispo.

A voter registration booth and information booths representing groups in the community supporting inclusiveness and tolerance will be there as well. A drawing for many donated raffle prizes is being held at 2 p.m.

February is Black History Month.