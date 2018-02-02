Proposed design for new restrooms at the Pismo Pier Plaza.
Local

Where do you think new restrooms should go in the Pismo Beach pier plaza?

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 02, 2018 11:06 AM

The city of Pismo Beach is midway through its redesign process for pier plaza, and it wants your input on a very important question.

Where should it put the bathrooms?

The City Council selected a design for the new facilities in December, but where exactly those should go hasn’t been decided yet.

The two options are:

▪  One restroom (with a 400-square-foot Visitor Information Center) located at the northeast corner of the parking lot near the Inn at the Pier and another at the south end of the parking lot.

▪  Two restrooms framing the entrance to the pier. One restroom would include a 400-square-foot visitor center and the other would include a 400-square-foot concession area. (The current restroom that will be replaced is located in approximately the same location as the northern building location in this option.)

To help make up its mind, the city is asking residents to check out the two potential sites, displayed in the plaza using story poles to signify where the new facilities would go. The poles will be up for the next two weeks, according to a news release.

To share your opinion on their location, visit www.pismobeach.org/pismovoice, where the topic is “Give us your recommendation for the new restroom site at the pier plaza.”

Officials will use the public input to help guide their decision-making process.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

