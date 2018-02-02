Hwy. 101 off-ramp in Atascadero re-opened after box truck overturns

Update, 1:30 p.m.
The southbound Traffic Way off-ramp near Atascadero re-opened about 1:30 p.m. after an overturned box truck closed the road early Friday morning, according to Caltrans.
Crews closed the ramp about 7 a.m. to unload the packages the truck was carrying before it was towed away. The driver was uninjured in the crash.
The southbound #Hwy101 off-ramp at Traffic Way is now OPEN.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 2, 2018
Original story
Drivers traveling through the Atascadero area on Friday morning should avoid the Traffic Way area, where a box truck overturned on an off-ramp.
A delivery driver traveling to the Five Cities area fell asleep about 6:15 a.m. while traveling south through the North County, according to Sgt. Tim Neumann of the California Highway Patrol’s Templeton office.
The driver’s box truck drifted off the road near the Traffic Way off-ramp and overturned, with half the vehicle blocking the ramp, Neumann said.
Traffic Alert: southbound #Hwy101 off-ramp at Traffic Way in #Atascadero is CLOSED by overturn truck so use #Hwy41 exit as detour.— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 2, 2018
Emergency responders helped the driver — who was uninjured — get out of the truck, which required a tow. But before the truck could be moved, the packages being delivered needed to be loaded onto another truck to prevent them from being damaged, Neumann said.
The off-ramp was closed for several hours, and remained off-limits to drivers as of 10:30 a.m.
