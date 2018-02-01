15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 2

Adult Coloring Book Group
10 a.m.
A drop-in adult coloring book session, open to the public. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504. www.artcentermorrobay.org, 805-772-2504.
The Mudskippers
Noon
Dixieland jazz. Brown Bag Concerts. Wilson Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
First Fridays
Noon to 5 p.m.
Olivas de Oro and the Creston Wine Trail. Free wine tasting and samples. Case special for First Friday attendees. Olivas De Oro, 4625 La Panza Road, Creston. 805-227-4223.
Estero Bluffs Tide Pools
3 to 5 p.m.
Visit the beach and rocky boulders of the Estero Bluffs. Meet at the north end of the Windmill parking lot, 2.5 miles north of Exit 285 to Cayucos, on Highway 1. Walk is about 1 mile. Free. 805-772-2694.
Share a Tale
4 to 4:30 p.m.
Join us for a book share and tale. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
4 p.m.
Learn local history while looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters at low tide. 2 miles. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Spaghetti Dinner/Bingo Night
6 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner with salad, garlic bread and dessert, followed by bingo. More info: avilabeachcc@gmail.com, www.avilabeachcc.com. Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St. $5 to $10. 805-627-1997.
Charlie Shoemake
6 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
More than 30 venues host art exhibitions. Arts Obispo. Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. www.ArtsObispo.org. 805-544-9251.
Art After Dark at the Railroad Museum
6 to 9 p.m.
Railroad-themed art, plus food from Bon Temps Creole Café, Café Roma, Del Monte Café and My Thai. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-548-1894.
‘Enchanted Evening’
6 p.m.
Father-daughter dance. Music, dancing, desserts and more. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $30 to $35 per couple. 805-470-5005.
The Taproots
6:30 p.m.
Contemporary Americana band, plus Shave ’n’ Flav food truck. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. 805-400-5293.
‘New Jerusalem’ staged reading
7 p.m.
A young Jewish merchant defends himself against charges of atheism in 17th-century Amsterdam. Ubu’s Other Shoe series. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Man of La Mancha’
7:30 p.m.
During the Spanish Inquisition, Miguel Cervantes stages a play about Don Quixote and his quest. Experimental Theater, Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-546-3195.
