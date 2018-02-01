SLO police ask for help finding missing teen girl

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old San Luis Obispo girl who has reportedly been missing since Tuesday.
Lucille Burks was last seen by her mother in San Luis Obispo and is believed to have taken a bus to Morro Bay and could be traveling to the Fresno area, according to a Facebook post from the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday afternoon.
Burks is described as 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.
Never miss a local story.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
Comments