Local

SLO police ask for help finding missing teen girl

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

February 01, 2018 05:58 PM

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old San Luis Obispo girl who has reportedly been missing since Tuesday.

Lucille Burks was last seen by her mother in San Luis Obispo and is believed to have taken a bus to Morro Bay and could be traveling to the Fresno area, according to a Facebook post from the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

Burks is described as 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

