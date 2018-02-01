Body found floating offshore at Port San Luis

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found floating at Port San Luis near Avila Beach.
According to a news release, a fisherman discovered the decomposed body of a man floating by the breakwater at Port San Luis on Wednesday and notified the authorities. An autopsy on the body was conducted Thursday.
Coroner’s detectives are attempting to identify the man so that next of kin can be notified.
No further information was immediately available.
