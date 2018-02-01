A couple stole the grand ticket prize — an inflated unicorn — from The Slice Pizza & Games Arroyo Grande. The woman distracted an employee while the man escaped with the unicorn. The unicorn was eventually returned to the pizza shop.
Missing no more! Thieves return giant unicorn stolen from pizza shop

By Andrew Sheeler

February 01, 2018 04:21 PM

Never underestimate the power of shame.

The family caught on surveillance video stealing a giant, inflatable unicorn from The Slice Pizza & Games has returned the purloined prize, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

“We would like to publicly thank the family in the video for doing the right thing and returning our unicorn. The video post has been deleted,” the post stated.

An unidentified man, woman and child were caught on camera absconding with the inflatable unicorn, which was intended to be a grand prize to be bought with tickets won from games. In the video, the woman is seen at one point moving to distract the lone employee on duty while the man and child walked around with the misappropriated mythical creature.

