The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have additional officers on the streets looking for impaired drivers Super Bowl Sunday.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have additional officers on the streets looking for impaired drivers Super Bowl Sunday. Jayson Mellom The Tribune
The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have additional officers on the streets looking for impaired drivers Super Bowl Sunday. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Local

SLO police plan DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 01, 2018 01:25 PM

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have additional officers on the streets looking for impaired drivers Super Bowl Sunday.

Officers will be deployed in saturation patrols specifically on the lookout for drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug impairment during and after the game, the department said in a news release.

“Be sure to have a game plan for the night so friends and family know who the designated driver is,” Sgt. John Villanti said in the release.

He urged everyone to give their keys to a sober driver or consider other ride options.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The effort is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

Police demonstrate the Alere DDS2, a saliva swab test some authorities are using to determine marijuana impairment, in May at the Capitol in Sacramento.

Taryn LunaThe Sacramento Bee

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

View More Video