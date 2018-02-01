SLO police plan DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have additional officers on the streets looking for impaired drivers Super Bowl Sunday.

Officers will be deployed in saturation patrols specifically on the lookout for drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug impairment during and after the game, the department said in a news release.

“Be sure to have a game plan for the night so friends and family know who the designated driver is,” Sgt. John Villanti said in the release.

He urged everyone to give their keys to a sober driver or consider other ride options.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The effort is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.