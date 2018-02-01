Stock photo
Stock photo

Local

Los Osos man killed in high-speed motorcycle crash

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 01, 2018 11:00 AM

A 37-year-old Los Osos man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when a man riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Los Osos Valley Road approached the Broderson Avenue intersection at “a high rate of speed,” the CHP said.

At the same time, a 30-year-old Los Osos man driving a 2003 Ford Ranger was making a left turn from eastbound Los Osos Valley Road to southbound Broderson Avenue. The motorcycle struck the right side of the Ford, causing the truck to overturn onto its left side.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist was ejected and killed, the CHP said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The truck’s passenger, a 28-year-old Arroyo Grande woman, suffered multiple fractures to her pelvis, the CHP said. The driver of the truck received lacerations to his left arm.

Both vehicles received major damage as a result of the crash.

The Ford’s driver was evaluated by officials, who determined he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Both occupants of the truck were wearing seatbelts, and the motorcyclist was wearing an open-face helmet, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation and authorities ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

View More Video