Los Osos man killed in high-speed motorcycle crash

A 37-year-old Los Osos man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when a man riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Los Osos Valley Road approached the Broderson Avenue intersection at “a high rate of speed,” the CHP said.
At the same time, a 30-year-old Los Osos man driving a 2003 Ford Ranger was making a left turn from eastbound Los Osos Valley Road to southbound Broderson Avenue. The motorcycle struck the right side of the Ford, causing the truck to overturn onto its left side.
As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist was ejected and killed, the CHP said.
Never miss a local story.
The truck’s passenger, a 28-year-old Arroyo Grande woman, suffered multiple fractures to her pelvis, the CHP said. The driver of the truck received lacerations to his left arm.
Both vehicles received major damage as a result of the crash.
The Ford’s driver was evaluated by officials, who determined he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Both occupants of the truck were wearing seatbelts, and the motorcyclist was wearing an open-face helmet, the CHP said.
The collision remains under investigation and authorities ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments