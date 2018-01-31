An aerial view of Morro Bay. A “Life and Times on the Shore” walk will be held on Morro Strand on Thursday.
6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 1

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 31, 2018 06:28 PM

Kids’ After School Art Class

3 p.m.

Learn the Indonesian technique of batik to create beautifully designed fabrics. Grades 2-5. San Gabriel Elementary School, 8500 San Gabriel Road, Atascadero. $48 for all materials. 805-543-8562.

Life and Times on the Shore

3:30 to 5 p.m.

Observe life on the shore and in the tidepools of Morro Strand to North Point. Take Highway 1 north to Yerba Buena exit; turn west to meet at Morro Strand State Beach kiosk. Moderate walk, 1 mile. Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Beatles Tribute

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Songwriters at Play. 7 Sisters Brewing Co., 181 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-868-7133.

Backcountry Film Festival

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Documentaries about nature, the human-powered experience and the backcountry snowsports community. Benefits Outside Now. Winter Wildlands Alliance. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-543-0639.

Poetry/Spoken Word

7 to 9 p.m.

Hosted by Mary Anne Anderson. Featured readers, then open mic. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 831-277-4028.

Hippie Sabotage

8 p.m.

Sibling DJ duo. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $80. fremontslo.com.

