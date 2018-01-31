To comfort kids, SLOStringer’s mom makes huge Beanie Babies donation to local police

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has received a large gift of Beanie Babies from the mother of the late SLOStringer, Matthew Frank.

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell posted a tweet Wednesday morning thanking Jacquelyn Frank for her donation, along with a picture showing staff and Jacquelyn Frank holding the Beanie Babies.

“We will pay them forward to kids we help in the days to come,” Cantrell wrote.

Special thanks to Jacquelyn Frank, mother of SLO Stringer Matt Frank, for the donation of Beanie Babies to SLOPD! We will pay them forward to kids we help in the days to come. #slopd #slostringer pic.twitter.com/EBMa9okGKH — Deanna Cantrell (@slopdchief) January 31, 2018

Jacquelyn Frank told police that when Matthew was 3 years old, the two were in a car crash on Broad Street, according to a department Facebook post. When SLO police arrived at the scene, one of the responding officers, now-Lt. Bill Proll, gave young Matthew a small stuffed animal, which he loved.

“In donating the Beanie Babies, we can now pay them forward to children who like Matt so many years ago, drew comfort in a scary situation from a squeezable stuffed toy,” the department wrote.

Matthew Frank, who chased breaking news across the Central Coast as the anonymous SLOStringer, died in March after a car crash near the Cuesta Grade.

Since the 30-year-old’s death, community members and public officials have lamented his death in hundreds of Facebook and Twitter posts and with an outpouring of donations.

A memorial fund set up in his name raised $28,506 in eight months, and in July, the California State Assembly voted to name a portion of Highway 101 after Frank. Frank was also the subject of an episode of the Netflix original series, “Shot in the Dark.”

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham adjourns in memory of SLOStringer Matthew Frank, also known as SLO Stringer, was remembered by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham on the floor of the California State Assembly on Monday, April 3, 2017. Here is Cunningham's tribute. California State Assembly