Jacquelyn Frank, the mother of the late Matthew Frank, otherwise known as SLOStringer, donated Beanie Babies to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Jacquelyn Frank, the mother of the late Matthew Frank, otherwise known as SLOStringer, donated Beanie Babies to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. San Luis Obispo Police Department
Jacquelyn Frank, the mother of the late Matthew Frank, otherwise known as SLOStringer, donated Beanie Babies to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. San Luis Obispo Police Department

Local

To comfort kids, SLOStringer’s mom makes huge Beanie Babies donation to local police

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 31, 2018 12:12 PM

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has received a large gift of Beanie Babies from the mother of the late SLOStringer, Matthew Frank.

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell posted a tweet Wednesday morning thanking Jacquelyn Frank for her donation, along with a picture showing staff and Jacquelyn Frank holding the Beanie Babies.

“We will pay them forward to kids we help in the days to come,” Cantrell wrote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jacquelyn Frank told police that when Matthew was 3 years old, the two were in a car crash on Broad Street, according to a department Facebook post. When SLO police arrived at the scene, one of the responding officers, now-Lt. Bill Proll, gave young Matthew a small stuffed animal, which he loved.

“In donating the Beanie Babies, we can now pay them forward to children who like Matt so many years ago, drew comfort in a scary situation from a squeezable stuffed toy,” the department wrote.

Matthew Frank, who chased breaking news across the Central Coast as the anonymous SLOStringer, died in March after a car crash near the Cuesta Grade.

Since the 30-year-old’s death, community members and public officials have lamented his death in hundreds of Facebook and Twitter posts and with an outpouring of donations.

A memorial fund set up in his name raised $28,506 in eight months, and in July, the California State Assembly voted to name a portion of Highway 101 after Frank. Frank was also the subject of an episode of the Netflix original series, “Shot in the Dark.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham adjourns in memory of SLOStringer

Matthew Frank, also known as SLO Stringer, was remembered by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham on the floor of the California State Assembly on Monday, April 3, 2017. Here is Cunningham's tribute.

California State Assembly

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

Family, friends remember SLOStringer Matthew Frank

Friends and family of SLOStringer, as well as members of the community, gathered Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Mountainbrook Church in San Luis Obispo to celebrate the life of and to share stories about Matthew Frank. Frank, 30, died in a car crash on Mar

Joe TaricaThe Tribune

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop 1:34

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

Pause
See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

Caught on camera: Family snatches jackpot prize from Arroyo Grande pizza shop

View More Video