Trump praises heroic actions of Santa Maria firefighter in State of the Union speech

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County' 1:36

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

How the Oceano Dunes became a 'geologic wonder' 1:06

How the Oceano Dunes became a 'geologic wonder'

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 2:09

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Santa Maria firefighter David Dahlberg helped rescue 62 children and camp staff from the Whittier Fire last year. President Donald Trump thanked Dahlberg for his service in the opening minutes of his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. C-SPAN
Santa Maria firefighter David Dahlberg helped rescue 62 children and camp staff from the Whittier Fire last year. President Donald Trump thanked Dahlberg for his service in the opening minutes of his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. C-SPAN

Local

Trump praises heroic actions of Santa Maria firefighter in State of the Union speech

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 30, 2018 06:37 PM

In the opening minutes of the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Donald Trump made it a point to thank Santa Maria firefighter David Dahlberg, who helped rescue 62 children and staffers as a raging wildfire closed in on their summer camp.

Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician with the U.S. Forest Service, was the first emergency responder on scene when the Whittier Fire threatened the Circle V Ranch Camp in Santa Barbara County on July 8.

“David faced down walls of flames, to rescue almost 60 children trapped at a California summer camp threatened by those devastating wildfires,” Trump said. “To everyone still recovering in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — everywhere — we are with you, we love you, and we always will pull through together. Always.”

Dahlberg was one of 11 of Trump’s honored guests at the president’s speech before Congress. According to the Associated Press, many of the honorees were selected because they amplify the speech’s theme this year: “Building a safe, strong and proud America.”

“Thank you to David and the brave people of California. Thank you very much, David. Great job,” the president added.

Dahlberg is stationed out of the Santa Lucia Ranger District in Santa Maria.

Photo-9-2
President Donald Trump with State of the Union honored guest David Dahlberg, a fire prevention technician from Santa Maria, in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Shealah Craighead White House

Whittier Fire: Watch as firefighters keep a close eye on a backfire operation

A U.S. Forest Service firefighters monitors flames near the Bee Rock Quarry off Highway 154 during a backfire operation for the Whittier Fire on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Firefighters are setting this fire to consume the fuel in the wildfire's path.

Mike EliasonSanta Barbara County Fire

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Tribune staff writer Kaytlyn Leslie contributed to this report.

The Dallidet Adobe — 'Where wine history started in SLO County'

