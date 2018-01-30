The grassy hill area of Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo is closed indefinitely after someone appears to have set a fire, scorching the artificial grass.
The grassy hill area of Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo is closed indefinitely after someone appears to have set a fire, scorching the artificial grass. San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department
The grassy hill area of Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo is closed indefinitely after someone appears to have set a fire, scorching the artificial grass. San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department

Local

Someone set a fire in this new SLO park — closing part of it indefinitely

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

January 30, 2018 06:41 AM

Part of Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo is closed after city officials discovered remnants of a fire and scorch marks on its popular grassy hill Sunday morning.

The San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department announced via Facebook on Monday that the grassy hill would be closed until further notice, due to the vandalism.

The parks department also asked anyone with information on the incident to report it to the San Luis Obispo Police Department by calling 805-781-7317.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The park reopened in November after an 11-month, $1.1 million upgrade, paid for with money generated from a one-half percent sales tax. It is one of the city’s oldest parks, opened in the 1970s.

The revamped park features an artificial grassy hill for cardboard sledding, miniature zipline, large central play structure with multiple slides, climbing wall, snowboard simulator and swings.

Since it opened earlier this month, children have flocked to the new play area. Kids even helped in the city’s planning and design of the equipment.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

More Videos

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

Pause
Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

How the Oceano Dunes became a 'geologic wonder' 1:06

How the Oceano Dunes became a 'geologic wonder'

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 2:09

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO

A newly redesigned playground at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo features a large multi-slide, zipline, grassy hill for sledding and climbing wall. Aidan Burke gives his thoughts on the SLO playground.

David MiddlecampThe Tribune

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

Pause
Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:31

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament 1:56

High school students from across California compete at Cal Poly robotics tournament

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive' 3:07

Parents of Brynn and Brittni Frace remember their daughters: They 'thrived on positive'

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking 1:29

Jordan Cunningham: SLO County is on the front lines in fight against human trafficking

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas 0:44

There are so many elephant seals that you can barely see the beach at Piedras Blancas

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery 0:46

Watch elephant seals battle it out at crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California 1:14

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California

How the Oceano Dunes became a 'geologic wonder' 1:06

How the Oceano Dunes became a 'geologic wonder'

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 2:09

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death

View More Video