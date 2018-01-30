Someone set a fire in this new SLO park — closing part of it indefinitely

Part of Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo is closed after city officials discovered remnants of a fire and scorch marks on its popular grassy hill Sunday morning.

The San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department announced via Facebook on Monday that the grassy hill would be closed until further notice, due to the vandalism.

The parks department also asked anyone with information on the incident to report it to the San Luis Obispo Police Department by calling 805-781-7317.

The park reopened in November after an 11-month, $1.1 million upgrade, paid for with money generated from a one-half percent sales tax. It is one of the city’s oldest parks, opened in the 1970s.

The revamped park features an artificial grassy hill for cardboard sledding, miniature zipline, large central play structure with multiple slides, climbing wall, snowboard simulator and swings.

Since it opened earlier this month, children have flocked to the new play area. Kids even helped in the city’s planning and design of the equipment.