Paso Robles police identify 68-year-old man killed while crossing road

Paso Robles police have identified the 68-year-old man who was struck by a car and killed last week as Frank Stephen Yackle of Paso Robles.

Yackle was killed when he was hit while crossing an intersection at 21st and Spring streets on Jan. 26. According to police, the driver of the vehicle, 75-year-old Federico Vargas of Templeton, was driving south on Spring Street when he hit Yackle, who was crossing the street heading east.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be involved in the cause of this collision,” a Paso Robles Police Department statement said.

Yackle was declared dead at the scene.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigation into the incident is ongoing; anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact the police at 805-237-6464, or callers may remain anonymous by dialing 805-549-7867.