Kathy and Greg Poshepny of Cambria look at some of the wines being auctioned at the tasting event inside the Cambria Vets Hall, Sunday. This was their third time at the event, which she said is great for the businesses in town.
Kathy and Greg Poshepny of Cambria look at some of the wines being auctioned at the tasting event inside the Cambria Vets Hall, Sunday. This was their third time at the event, which she said is great for the businesses in town. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Kathy and Greg Poshepny of Cambria look at some of the wines being auctioned at the tasting event inside the Cambria Vets Hall, Sunday. This was their third time at the event, which she said is great for the businesses in town. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Local

Art and wine: Taste meets tasting in Cambria

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 28, 2018 05:04 PM

Cambria Center for the Arts hosted the 16th annual Cambria Art & Wine Festival Silent Art Auction on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s kickoff party featured a five-course dinner with wine pairing.

Activities included a two-day art show and wine tasting, plus many off-site activities including an art auction and additional wine tastings throughout Cambria’s East and West Villages.

The event showcases artistic creations alongside the vineyards of Cambria, Paso Robles and the Central Coast. The event benefits the Cambria Chamber of Commerce and the Allied Arts Association.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  