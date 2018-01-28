Art and wine: Taste meets tasting in Cambria

Cambria Center for the Arts hosted the 16th annual Cambria Art & Wine Festival Silent Art Auction on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s kickoff party featured a five-course dinner with wine pairing.
Activities included a two-day art show and wine tasting, plus many off-site activities including an art auction and additional wine tastings throughout Cambria’s East and West Villages.
The event showcases artistic creations alongside the vineyards of Cambria, Paso Robles and the Central Coast. The event benefits the Cambria Chamber of Commerce and the Allied Arts Association.
Comments