21 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 27

Morro Bay Library Book Sale
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morro Bay Friends of the Library Book Sale, with members-only from 9 to 10 a.m.; open to public at 10. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. 805-772-6394.
‘Tosca’ Met Live showing
Never miss a local story.
9:55 a.m.
Opera. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12. 805-756-4849.
Storytelling Workshop
10 a.m.
A workshop focusing on discovering emotions, using descriptive language and other storytelling techniques. Ignite Movement Studio, 698 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay. $15 to $25. 805-242-3109.
Model Rail Days
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Operate model train layouts from miniature to giant. Find bargains at the yard sale table or seek information about your trains from experts. Oceano Depot, 1650 Front St., Oceano. Free. http://slomra.org, 951-526-1147.
Cambria Art and Wine Festival
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Artists faire, art auction, artist demonstrations, wine tasting and more. Various locations, Cambria. $40 to $100. 805-927-3624.
White’s Point Vistas
11 a.m.
A short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Hop On Beer Tours: Downtown SLO
Noon
Enjoy award-winning local brews while your personal beer guide explains the history, brewing process and highlights of each destination. Walking tour. Central Coast Brewing, 1422 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $50. 855-554-6766.
Art and Wine Series: Succulent Wreath
1 p.m.
Create a lush wreath of succulents. Complimentary glass of wine. www.creativemetime.com/succulent-heart-wreath-changala-jan.html. Changala Winery, 3770 Willow Creek Road, Paso Robles. $75. 805-226-9060.
Improv Workshop: Silence and Emotion
1 p.m.
A workshop to help performers be comfortable with silence and build scenes using emotion. Ignite Movement Studio, 698 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay. $15 to $25. 805-242-3109.
January Revue
1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A showcase of performances from Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation’s music, dance, theater and fine arts students. Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15.
Julie Beaver
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Shale Oak Winery, 3235 Oakdale Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-286-8121.
Donna Lu and Matthew Kim
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Lego Club
2 p.m.
We supply the Legos and theme. Ages 6-10. Registration required. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.
Fused Glass Workshop for Adults
2 p.m.
Create your own work of art using glass with instructor Sheri Klein. Register online at slolibrary.evanced.info/signup. Conference Room, San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., SLO. Free. 805-781-5989.
‘A Little Princess’
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
‘Baskerville — A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Hop On Beer Tours — North County
5 to 9 p.m.
Round-trip transportation from BarrelHouse in Downtown SLO. 4 hours, 3 breweries: Dead Oak Brewing Co., Toro Creek Brewing Co. and BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Start at 1330 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $35. 855-554-6766.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
Ernie Watts Quartet
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Jazz. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-546-3733.
SLO Coast Comedy Festival
8 to 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Improvisational comedy. Central Coast Comedy Theater. Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. centralcoastcomedytheater.com.
Tommy Castro and The Painkillers
8 to 11 p.m.
Orphan Jon and the Abandoned open. San Luis Obispo Blues Society. 21 and over. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $25. 805-541-7930.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments