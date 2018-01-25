Cal Fire SLO reported that firefighters responded to a potential fire at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant on Thursday, January 25, 2017.
Crews extinguish small fire at Diablo Canyon

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

January 25, 2018 08:01 PM

Cal Fire responded to a fire at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant on Thursday evening, which was the result of a motorized pump used to clean kelp and ocean debris overheating, according to John Lindsey, a media relations representative for PG&E.

“There is absolutely no risk to plant safety or personnel, and both units continue to operate at full power,” Lindsey tweeted.

At 7:21 p.m., Cal Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a possible fire and “investigating smell of smoke.”

Within 15 minutes, Cal Fire tweeted again, saying: “Diablo IC has canceled response stating fire is out. One engine will assist with mop-up.”

Lindsey said the on-site fire department responded to the scene, and “per our procedures and out of an abundance of caution we requested off-site fire assistance, which was canceled a short time later.”

The on-site fire department extinguished a small flame on the equipment while on scene.

“Our current efforts are focused on determining the cause of the situation,” Lindsey said.

