Crews extinguish small fire at Diablo Canyon

Cal Fire responded to a fire at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant on Thursday evening, which was the result of a motorized pump used to clean kelp and ocean debris overheating, according to John Lindsey, a media relations representative for PG&E.
“There is absolutely no risk to plant safety or personnel, and both units continue to operate at full power,” Lindsey tweeted.
At 7:21 p.m., Cal Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a possible fire and “investigating smell of smoke.”
Within 15 minutes, Cal Fire tweeted again, saying: “Diablo IC has canceled response stating fire is out. One engine will assist with mop-up.”
Lindsey said the on-site fire department responded to the scene, and “per our procedures and out of an abundance of caution we requested off-site fire assistance, which was canceled a short time later.”
The on-site fire department extinguished a small flame on the equipment while on scene.
“Our current efforts are focused on determining the cause of the situation,” Lindsey said.
