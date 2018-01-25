He’s known as ‘Mr. Atascadero’ — and now he’s Citizen of the Year

The 2018 Atascadero Citizen of the Year is so well known for his community service, he’s earned the nickname “Mr. Atascadero.”

Albert Almodova, a Napa Auto Parts manager and Atascadero Kiwanis Club leader, will receive the Chamber of Commerce’s annual award for his “energy, service and commitment to this community,” according to a Chamber news release.

Almodova, who’s worked at Napa Auto Parts for 19 years, has helped put together many community events, including the Colony Days parade, the Atascadero Library fundraiser “Dancing with Our Stars” and the Atascadero Lake Car Show.

Through his work with Kiwanis — which named him Atascadero Kiwanian of the Year in 2017 — he created the snow slide attraction at the annual Winter Wonderland event. He’s also served as a mentor to Key Club Students at Atascadero High School, teaching them leadership and service skills.

Almodova will receive his award at the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday at the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion.

Additional honorees

The Chamber will also honor residents for their business achievements and service to the community.

Atascadero Grocery Outlet will be honored as the Business of the Year, and Deana Alexander-Breault of The Carlton Hotel will be honored as the Business Person of the Year.

The Chamber will give Jim Wilkins the Community Service Award and will name Friends of the Atascadero Lake the Organization of the Year.