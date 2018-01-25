More Videos

Local

Cambria a finalist for ‘Happiest Seaside Town,’ but it needs your vote

By Lucas Clark And Stephen H. Provost

lclark@thetribunenews.com

sprovost@thetribunenews.com

January 25, 2018 11:20 AM

Cambria could be named the “Happiest Seaside Town in 2018” — but it’s going to need some help from voters to get there.

The North Coast community was nominated via social media as one of 10 finalists in Coastal Living magazine’s annual competition.

Coastal Living looked at each town’s rank on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, percentage of clear and sunny days, healthiness of beaches, commute times, walkability, crime ratings, standard of living and financial well-being of locals, geographic diversity, and its editors’ assessment of each town’s “coastal vibe.”

“All of these towns embody two things we love about the coast: access to beautiful beaches and vibrant communities,” said Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Coastal Living. “We’re so excited to have this opportunity to engage readers and see which town earns the No. 1 spot.”

In order to vote, visit the coastalliving.com and select Cambria from the field of finalists, which includes Anna Maria, Florida; Traverse City, Michigan; Ocean City, New Jersey; Vero Beach, Florida; Cape Charles, Virginia; Bluffton, South Carolina; Bellport, New York; Hampton, New Hampshire; and Cannon Beach, Oregon.

None of the towns on the list has a population of more than 20,000; Cambria is the fifth-largest.

As of Thursday, Cambria was in ninth place in the online voting, ahead of only Cannon Beach. Traverse City and Ocean City occupied the top two spots.

Votes can be submitted once per minute through 2 p.m. on Feb. 6. The final rankings will be revealed online on June 12.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

