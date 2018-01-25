Women’s March SLO co-founder to attend State of the Union with Rep. Salud Carbajal

When President Donald Trump delivers his State of Union speech on Tuesday, a co-founder of Women’s March San Luis Obispo will be there to witness it.

Dawn Addis — who co-founded the march-turned-movement in January 2017 with Andrea Chmelik, Terry Parry, Pat Harris and Jen Ford — will attend the president’s annual address to Congress as a guest of Rep. Salud Carbajal, who represents California’s 24th District.

“Dawn has been a force of nature when it comes to civic engagement on the Central Coast, helping organize thousands of people for women’s marches, as well as rallying our community to oppose the misguided deportation of a hardworking mother,” Carbajal said in a statement.

“As we hear from a president who has systematically rolled back protections for women’s health, working families, the LGBTQ+ community, and immigrants, Dawn’s presence will serve to strongly represent our Central Coast values in opposition to these misguided priorities. Our state of the union is strong when citizens directly engage in our political system. Dawn has proven this valuable lesson in our own community, and it is an honor to have her join me for this address.”

Every year, members of Congress bring guests to the State of the Union — they typically select individuals who represent issues they’re prioritizing. In 2017, Carbajal invited Izeah Garcia, a first-generation college student at UC Santa Barbara.

“I am humbled to be invited to the State of the Union address by Congressman Carbajal,” Addis said in a statement. “As a co-organizer of Women’s March SLO ... I am proud of the thousands of advocates across the Central Coast who stand for women’s rights, human rights, and environmental justice for all people. Representing the Central Coast in Washington, D.C., is a huge honor, and I thank the congressman for recognizing the efforts of his constituents to create a positive future.”