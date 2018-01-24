James Ross Calder, 40, of Avila Beach, was reported missing Sunday.
Authorities ask for help finding missing at-risk Avila man

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 24, 2018 01:06 PM

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an at-risk man from Avila Beach who went missing over the weekend.

James Ross Calder, 40, was reported missing on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the agency. Neighbors told authorities they hadn’t seen him since Jan. 19 and became concerned when Calder left his dog outside his apartment.

Calder is considered an at-risk missing person because he has mental health issues, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to his home in the 200 block of San Luis Street on Sunday evening and were not able to find Calder. Deputies searched the Avila Beach area again on Monday, with help from the California Highway Patrol’s H-70 helicopter, and were not able to find anything.

Deputies, along with the sheriff’s search-and-rescue unit, are conducting another search Wednesday, according to a release.

Calder is described as a 6 feet tall white man weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

