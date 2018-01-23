Memorial service planned for Paso Robles sisters killed in crash

The lives of Brittni and Brynn Frace, the Paso Robles sisters who died in a car crash last Tuesday near Coalinga, will be honored at a memorial service Friday in Atascadero.

The service will take place at Atascadero Bible Church, located at 6225 Atascadero Ave., at 4 p.m. and is open to the public, Shari Frace, the girls’ mother, wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

“The family would like it to be a joyous celebration of the girls lives,” Shari Frace wrote. “Bring your stories of the joy, fun and happiness the girls brought to us. Casual dress with beautiful colors, silly shirts and/or team colors are encouraged.”

Following the service, attendees are encouraged to head over to Atascadero High School to take a lap around the track in remembrance of the sisters or kick around soccer balls and share stories on the infield.

Brynn Frace, 22, and Brittni Frace, 20, both of Paso Robles, were driving back to Chico State University last Tuesday for the start of the spring semester when they collided with a semi truck after getting gas off Interstate 5. Brittni died shortly after the crash. Brynn was critically injured and died surrounded by family in a Fresno hospital a few days later.

Both sisters were standout runners and soccer players at Atascadero High School. The sisters continued to be avid runners after high school and were well known in the San Luis Obispo County community.

Brynn had recently transferred to Chico State from Humboldt State to be with her sister Brittni, who was a member of both the cross country and track and field teams.

Memorials were formed at Atascadero High School and Highlands Church in Paso Robles as word spread of the sisters’ death. Friends left flowers and well wishes for the family at both locations.