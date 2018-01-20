More Videos

  Thousands gather in Mission Plaza for 'Voices of Resistance Rally'

    Women's March San Luis Obispo held a "Voices of Resistance Rally" on Saturday, January 20, 2018, drawing thousands of people to Mission Plaza.

Women’s March San Luis Obispo held a “Voices of Resistance Rally” on Saturday, January 20, 2018, drawing thousands of people to Mission Plaza. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Women’s March San Luis Obispo held a “Voices of Resistance Rally” on Saturday, January 20, 2018, drawing thousands of people to Mission Plaza. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Local

A look at some of the creative signs at the SLO Women’s March rally

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

January 20, 2018 05:59 PM

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday for Women’s March SLO’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of the Resistance Rally” at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

Many of the participants brought colorful and creative signs with a variety of slogans.

Here’s a look at some of them:

IMG_2034
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Taricaj jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Womens Rally93
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Womens Rally81
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Womens Rally75
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Womens Rally53
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Womens Rally38
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.” Dustin Wagner of Denver holds his sign in front of the Mission.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Womens Rally26_1
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.” Nancy MacNeil of Oceano holds her sign.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Womens Rally9_1
Holding signs supporting Planned Parenthood are, from left, Meredith Bates and Mary Whiteford of Morro Bay, and Claudette Garcia of Grover Beach.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

IMG_2043
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2039
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2033
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2026
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2025
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2015
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2013
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2009
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

IMG_2004
Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.”
Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

