A look at some of the creative signs at the SLO Women’s March rally

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday for Women’s March SLO’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of the Resistance Rally” at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo.

Many of the participants brought colorful and creative signs with a variety of slogans.

Here’s a look at some of them:

Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.” Joe Taricaj jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.” Dustin Wagner of Denver holds his sign in front of the Mission. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Signs from Saturday’s “Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally.” Nancy MacNeil of Oceano holds her sign. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Holding signs supporting Planned Parenthood are, from left, Meredith Bates and Mary Whiteford of Morro Bay, and Claudette Garcia of Grover Beach. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

