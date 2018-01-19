Pacific Surfliner will add another train trip from Santa Barbara to L.A.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train service announced on Friday it will temporarily add another trip from the Central Coast to Southern California due to increased demand resulting from the Highway 101 closure.

Starting on Saturday, the train service — which takes travelers from San Luis Obispo to stops down the coast to San Diego — will add a round trip from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles, according to a Pacific Surfliner news release.

The northbound train will depart from Los Angeles at 8:15 a.m. and arrive in Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. The southbound train will depart from Santa Barbara at 12:07 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. Both routes will include stops in Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura and Carpinteria.

The Pacific Surfliner began adding additional railcars on Sunday to accommodate an increased number of passengers. Highway 101 has been closed from Highway 150 to Milpas Street since Jan. 9, when storms swept through the Thomas Fire burn area and filled the road with water, mud and debris.

After the closure, more passengers began riding the train, causing the service to add 15 railcars and 2,000 seats to the 10 daily trains. The additional trip will add nearly 1,000 more seats, according to the release.

Highway 101 is expected to reopen on Monday. The Pacific Surfliner did not specify how long it will provide the additional trip.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit Pacificsurfliner.com.