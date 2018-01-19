City of SLO wants you ... to join one of its 18 advisory boards and commissions

The city of San Luis Obispo is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on 18 advisory boards and commissions.
The application period has been extended through 5 p.m. on Jan. 26. Advisory bodies are groups of volunteers that advise staff and City Council on matters that affect policy and issues that will affect the future of the community.
Mayor Heidi Harmon said in a statement that volunteers “play a meaningful role in achieving the vision we have for the city.”
John Osumi, volunteer chair of the Mass Transportation Committee, said “every member on our committee represents a constituent group within our community and serves as its liaison.”
An online system at slocity.org/volunteer is now available to apply and find information on eligibility and term limits.
Advisory boards seeking volunteers include:
- Area Agency on Aging
- Administrative Review Board
- Architectural Review Commission
- Bicycle Advisory Committee
- Construction Board of Appeals
- Cultural Heritage Committee
- Housing Authority
- Human Relations Commission
- Investment Oversight Committee
- Jack House Committee
- Mass Transportation Committee
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Personnel Board
- Planning Commission
- Promotional Coordinating Committee
- Revenue Enhancement Oversight Commission
- Tourism Business Improvement Board
- Tree Committee
