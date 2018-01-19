A crew from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department extricates a driver involved in an early morning crash on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.
2 people injured in early-morning collision on Madonna Road

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

January 19, 2018 09:08 AM

Two people were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle collision on the Madonna Road overpass in San Luis Obispo.

A woman’s car collided with another driver’s vehicle about 4:30 a.m., according to Lt. Brian Amoroso of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Firefighters from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department extricated the woman from her vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for major injuries, Amoroso said. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Police suspect alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the collision, as the woman may have had substances in her car while she was driving, Amoroso said.

The collision remains under investigation. The woman is still receiving treatment, so no charges have been recommended to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Amoroso said.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

