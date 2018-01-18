Second Paso sister dies from injuries suffered in crash near Interstate 5

The Atascadero High School graduate critically injured in a crash that killed her sister has died.

Brynn Frace died Thursday from injuries suffered in a collision with a semi truck Tuesday near Coalinga, said Mary Lisa Russell, a spokeswoman for Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Highlands Church in Paso Robles also confirmed the death in a post on its Facebook page that read: “‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. Thank you to all who have said prayers, and who continue to bring flowers and beautiful notes to the cross in order to lift up these two beautiful girls who have gone to be with the Lord all-too-soon. This scripture (2 Timothy 4:7) was a special verse for both Bitti and Brynn Frace. Their mom asked us to post it here to share with you.”

Brynn and her sister, Brittni Frace, 20, both of Paso Robles, were driving back to Chico State University for the spring semester when they pulled off Interstate 5 to get gas.

Brynn, who was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe, stopped at an intersection before attempting to turn east onto Highway 198 in front of a semi truck traveling west, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The semi — which was traveling about 40 mph at the time of the collision — hit the left side of the Tahoe, critically injuring Brynn and killing Brittni.

Brynn was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where she was on life support until Thursday evening, Russell said.

The sisters were both avid runners well known in the San Luis Obispo County community. Brynn had recently transferred to Chico State from Humboldt State to be with her sister, who was a member of both the cross country and track and field teams.

On Wednesday, Atascadero High School track coach Roger Warnes visited the family at the hospital and said Brynn was on life support.

“We are hoping that (she) is going to somehow pull out of this, but it’s going to take a lot of prayers, ” he said.