SLO County Dreamer waits and worries: Deportation stories ‘scare the hell out of me’

What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries Matias Bernal, who relies on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, talks about what it's like to be a "Dreamer" — an immigrant who was brought to the United States illegally as a child. Bernal is the interim associate director of RISE in San Luis Obispo. Matias Bernal, who relies on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, talks about what it's like to be a "Dreamer" — an immigrant who was brought to the United States illegally as a child. Bernal is the interim associate director of RISE in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston The Tribune

