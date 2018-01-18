Central Coast makes another travel list — along with Zanzibar and Naples

Naples, Italy, Zanzibar, Uzbekistan and the Central Coast all have one thing in common.
They all made Forbes Magazine’s list of cheapest places to travel in 2018.
The Central Coast was chosen for the list because our string of cities “is an unexpected surprise for many California coast road trippers.”
Forbes specifically mentioned Pismo Beach, Moonstone Beach and the wine country of Paso Robles for their large selection of great-value lodgings and the emphasis on eating fresh, local food.
You could always pack your bags and take a trip to some of the more exotic destinations on the list — The Cook Islands and Phuket, Thailand, come to mind — but you can also stay home and enjoy the attractions here in SLO County.
