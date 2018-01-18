Great-value lodgings in Pismo Beach were one of the reasons the Central Coast made the Forbes list of cheapest places to travel.
Great-value lodgings in Pismo Beach were one of the reasons the Central Coast made the Forbes list of cheapest places to travel. Joe Johnston Tribune
Great-value lodgings in Pismo Beach were one of the reasons the Central Coast made the Forbes list of cheapest places to travel. Joe Johnston Tribune

Local

Central Coast makes another travel list — along with Zanzibar and Naples

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 18, 2018 02:50 PM

Naples, Italy, Zanzibar, Uzbekistan and the Central Coast all have one thing in common.

They all made Forbes Magazine’s list of cheapest places to travel in 2018.

The Central Coast was chosen for the list because our string of cities “is an unexpected surprise for many California coast road trippers.”

Forbes specifically mentioned Pismo Beach, Moonstone Beach and the wine country of Paso Robles for their large selection of great-value lodgings and the emphasis on eating fresh, local food.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You could always pack your bags and take a trip to some of the more exotic destinations on the list — The Cook Islands and Phuket, Thailand, come to mind — but you can also stay home and enjoy the attractions here in SLO County.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries

What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries 1:01

What it's like to be a 'Dreamer': SLO immigrant shares his worries
Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 0:24

Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor
Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

View More Video