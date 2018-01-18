10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 19

Discussion on ‘Lives Well Lived’
10 a.m.
Filmmaker Sky Bergman will speak on her experiences creating her film “Lives Well Lived.” Cal Poly, Advanced Technology Labs, North Perimeter Road. Free. 805-756-2203.
Student-run Arcade
Noon to 12:35 p.m.
Annual student-built and student-managed arcade. Seventh grade. Open to the public. Santa Lucia Middle School, 2850 Schoolhouse Lane, Cambria. 805-927-3693.
‘Baskerville — A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘The Bald Soprano’
7 p.m.
Eugene Ionesco’s satire on modern communication. North County Theatre Works. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $10. 805-434-5845.
‘A Little Princess’
7 p.m.
A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Storytelling ReImagined
7 p.m.
Storytellers, open mic, spoken word artists, improv comedy, character sketches, impromptu pitches and interactive games. Top Dog Coffee Bar, 857 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9225.
David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriters. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.
Mensa Sonora California
8 p.m.
“Bach and His Students” concert. Cal Poly Bach Week. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-756-4849.
‘ ’80s Mix Tape’
8 p.m.
Cal Poly Orchesis Dance Company. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-6436.
