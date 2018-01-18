10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 19

More Videos

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak 0:32

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

Pause
Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:11

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater

Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California 1:14

Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California

Watch crews work on Pismo Pier's renovation project 1:08

Watch crews work on Pismo Pier's renovation project

Take a tour of SLO County airport's new terminal 1:13

Take a tour of SLO County airport's new terminal

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster 1:22

New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster

Ride along as the Coast Guard takes on waves in Morro Bay 0:32

Ride along as the Coast Guard takes on waves in Morro Bay

Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach 2:09

Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach

Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California 1:22

Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California

  • Local cheesemaker Dr. Tedone featured in 'Lives Well Lived' documentary

    Dr. Louis "Lou" Tedone, San Luis Obispo's first pediatrician, is featured in a documentary called "Lives Well Lived: Celebrating the Secrets, Wit & Wisdom of Age." Tedone, 94, is known for the mozzarella he makes every morning. It's sold at DePalo & Sons in Shell Beach.

Dr. Louis "Lou" Tedone, San Luis Obispo's first pediatrician, is featured in a documentary called "Lives Well Lived: Celebrating the Secrets, Wit & Wisdom of Age." Tedone, 94, is known for the mozzarella he makes every morning. It's sold at DePalo & Sons in Shell Beach. Sky Bergman
Dr. Louis "Lou" Tedone, San Luis Obispo's first pediatrician, is featured in a documentary called "Lives Well Lived: Celebrating the Secrets, Wit & Wisdom of Age." Tedone, 94, is known for the mozzarella he makes every morning. It's sold at DePalo & Sons in Shell Beach. Sky Bergman

Local

10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 19

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 18, 2018 12:47 PM

Discussion on ‘Lives Well Lived’

10 a.m.

Filmmaker Sky Bergman will speak on her experiences creating her film “Lives Well Lived.” Cal Poly, Advanced Technology Labs, North Perimeter Road. Free. 805-756-2203.

Student-run Arcade

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noon to 12:35 p.m.

Annual student-built and student-managed arcade. Seventh grade. Open to the public. Santa Lucia Middle School, 2850 Schoolhouse Lane, Cambria. 805-927-3693.

‘Baskerville — A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

7 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘The Bald Soprano’

7 p.m.

Eugene Ionesco’s satire on modern communication. North County Theatre Works. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 S. Main St. $10. 805-434-5845.

‘A Little Princess’

7 p.m.

A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

Storytelling ReImagined

7 p.m.

Storytellers, open mic, spoken word artists, improv comedy, character sketches, impromptu pitches and interactive games. Top Dog Coffee Bar, 857 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9225.

David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriters. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.

Mensa Sonora California

8 p.m.

“Bach and His Students” concert. Cal Poly Bach Week. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-756-4849.

‘ ’80s Mix Tape’

8 p.m.

Cal Poly Orchesis Dance Company. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-6436.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  

Videos

Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak

View More Video