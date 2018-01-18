10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 19

More Videos 0:32 Sunrise to sunset: Timelapse shows a day in the life of Bishop Peak Pause 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:11 Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:14 Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California 1:08 Watch crews work on Pismo Pier's renovation project 1:13 Take a tour of SLO County airport's new terminal 1:22 New SLO airport terminal makes TSA security checks faster 0:32 Ride along as the Coast Guard takes on waves in Morro Bay 2:09 Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach 1:22 Cal Poly professor discusses massive tree die-offs in California Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Local cheesemaker Dr. Tedone featured in 'Lives Well Lived' documentary Dr. Louis "Lou" Tedone, San Luis Obispo's first pediatrician, is featured in a documentary called "Lives Well Lived: Celebrating the Secrets, Wit & Wisdom of Age." Tedone, 94, is known for the mozzarella he makes every morning. It's sold at DePalo & Sons in Shell Beach. Dr. Louis "Lou" Tedone, San Luis Obispo's first pediatrician, is featured in a documentary called "Lives Well Lived: Celebrating the Secrets, Wit & Wisdom of Age." Tedone, 94, is known for the mozzarella he makes every morning. It's sold at DePalo & Sons in Shell Beach. Sky Bergman

