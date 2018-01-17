Thomas Fire fundraiser; SLO Snow Night: Here are 5 things to do Thursday

Thomas Fire Fund-Raising Event
All green fees at Avila Beach Golf Resort or Blacklake Golf Resort will be matched by the Rossi Foundation, and all funds will be contributed to the Thomas Fire disaster relief fund. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. 805-595-4000.
Snow Night
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Ten tons of snow arrive at Chorro and Higuera streets in San Luis Obispo for sledding and playing. Free. 805-541-0286, ext. 11.
Growing Up On Ice: Weddell Seal Pups
6 p.m.
An educational evening, paired with wine and appetizers. Central Coast Aquarium, 50 San Juan St., Avila Beach. $20. 805-595-7280.
Aireene Espiritu
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Songwriters at Play. 7 Sisters Brewing Co., 181 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-868-7133.
‘Student and Teacher’
7:30 p.m.
Music Professor Emeritus Clifton Swanson will lead a musical discussion on Bach’s role as a teacher and as a self-directed student of other composers. Cal Poly, Davidson Music Center. Free. 805-756-2406.
