Huge waves put on a show at the Pismo Beach Pier on November 6, 2016. A large swell is expected to hit San Luis Obispo County on Thursday, January 18, 2017. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Surf’s up! Biggest waves of the year predicted for SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 17, 2018 03:19 PM

SLO County could see the biggest waves of the year Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Those gnarly waves will be caused by a 967-millibar storm with hurricane-force winds that’s moving north toward Northern California, Lindsey said. The Central Coast won’t receive much rain from the storm, but we will see some big surf.

Beginning late Thursday morning, a 6- to 8-foot swell will arrive along the SLO County coast, Lindsey said. The swell will rapidly increase to 13 to 15 feet with an 18- to 20-second period by Thursday afternoon. The swell is forecast to reach over 20 feet along the northwesterly facing beaches of SLO County, Lindsey said.

The swell will decrease from Friday into Saturday, down to 11 to 13 feet with a five- to 17-second period, according to Lindsey.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

