Atascadero High grad killed, sister injured in crash near I-5

A 2016 Atascadero High School graduate was killed and her older sister critically injured Tuesday morning when they collided with a semi truck on Highway 198 on the way to Chico State University, where the woman was a collegiate runner.
Paso Robles resident Brittni Frace, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Her sister, Brynn Frace, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.
After stopping for gas near Interstate 5, Brynn Frace, who was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe, stopped at an intersection before attempting to turn east onto Highway 198 in front of a semi heading west. The semi, driven by Terry Lee Keeling of Exeter, hit the left side of the Tahoe. Keeling, who was traveling about 40 mph at the time, was uninjured in the crash.
Both sisters were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.
The death sent shock waves through the San Luis Obispo County running community, where both Frace sisters were well-known, said Atascadero High School Coach Roger Warnes.
“It’s just a shock to everybody and anyone who knew the Frace family,” Warnes said. “They are two of the most positive, giving and kind ladies you will ever meet.”
Warnes had just spent four days with the sisters at the Rock and Roll Arizona Marathon and Half-Marathon in Phoenix.
Both sisters were standout distance runners at Atascadero under Warnes.
Brittni was the school record holder in the mile and named to the All County and All League teams. Brynn, who had recently transferred from Humboldt State to Chico State to be with her sister, was also a “fantastic runner and human being” and was training for her first marathon.
Warnes said Brynn was “currently unresponsive” but that “we are hoping that (she) is going to somehow pull out of this, but it’s going to take a lot of prayers.” Warnes was driving to Fresno to be with the family when he spoke to The Tribune.
He said the two were driving back to Chico State to get ready for the start of the spring semester on Thursday.
