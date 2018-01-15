Where do men fit in the #MeToo movement? Find out at this SLO event

San Luis Obispo County men looking for ways to support local efforts to fight sexual harrassment and gender inequality are encouraged to attend a free panel discussion Thursday hosted by representatives from RISE SLO and the SLO Noor Foundation.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the San Luis Obispo County Library Community Room, 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo, a panel of five local men from various professional backgrounds will discuss men’s place in the #MeToo cause, a social movement that has shone light on systemic sexual harassment and abuse since the outing of Hollwood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Members of the panel will include San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow; Abe Lincoln, SLO Noor Foundation executive director; Dan Rivoire, a San Luis Obispo City council member; Matias Bernal, interim associate director of RISE SLO; and Nick Bilich, coordinator of the Cal Poly Men & Masculinity Program.
RISE SLO Executive Director Jennifer Adams said in a news release that the panel will speak to concrete steps men can take to participate and support survivors in their lives. Adams said the organizations are hoping for a strong male presence at the event, and are seeking feedback for how male allies can get more involved.
Registration at RISEslo.org is requested but not required.
