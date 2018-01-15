Participants gather for San Luis Obispo’s Day Without a Woman event in March 2017 at Mission Plaza.
Participants gather for San Luis Obispo’s Day Without a Woman event in March 2017 at Mission Plaza. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Participants gather for San Luis Obispo’s Day Without a Woman event in March 2017 at Mission Plaza. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

Where do men fit in the #MeToo movement? Find out at this SLO event

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

January 15, 2018 04:57 PM

San Luis Obispo County men looking for ways to support local efforts to fight sexual harrassment and gender inequality are encouraged to attend a free panel discussion Thursday hosted by representatives from RISE SLO and the SLO Noor Foundation.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the San Luis Obispo County Library Community Room, 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo, a panel of five local men from various professional backgrounds will discuss men’s place in the #MeToo cause, a social movement that has shone light on systemic sexual harassment and abuse since the outing of Hollwood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Members of the panel will include San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow; Abe Lincoln, SLO Noor Foundation executive director; Dan Rivoire, a San Luis Obispo City council member; Matias Bernal, interim associate director of RISE SLO; and Nick Bilich, coordinator of the Cal Poly Men & Masculinity Program.

RISE SLO Executive Director Jennifer Adams said in a news release that the panel will speak to concrete steps men can take to participate and support survivors in their lives. Adams said the organizations are hoping for a strong male presence at the event, and are seeking feedback for how male allies can get more involved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Registration at RISEslo.org is requested but not required.

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater 1:11

Video: Nearly a week after mudslide, Highway 101 remained underwater
Timelapse captures spectacular Morro Bay sunset 0:45

Timelapse captures spectacular Morro Bay sunset
A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner 1:42

A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner

View More Video