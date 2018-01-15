Snow Night brings a sledding hill to SLO Farmers Market

Instead of driving several hours to the mountains to find snow, families will have the chance this week to sled and make snowballs in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Snow Night will return to the downtown Farmers Market on Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Chorro and Higuera streets, according to the nonprofit Downtown SLO. The event is free and open to the public.
Children of any age are invited to sled down the sledding hill. A play area also will be designated for children ages 5 and under.
Snow Night is sponsored by Central Coast Friday Night Lights — Youth Flag Football. Glacier Ice Co. is donating 10 tons of snow. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works Department will provide additional support.
Never miss a local story.
The market will take place as usual from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information, go to www.downtownslo.com or contact special events manager Rachel Maiorino at Rachel@DowntownSLO.com or by calling 805-541-0286, ext. 11.
Comments