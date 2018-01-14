Huge convoy of big rigs honors beloved Los Osos business owner

More Videos 0:55 This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning Pause 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 0:57 Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours 2:31 Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 1:45 Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 1:28 SLO County Board of Supervisors debate marijuana ordinance 1:46 How communities adjust to nuclear power plant closures 0:44 Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work 0:46 Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 3:11 Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner A large convoy of septic trucks, big rigs and motorcycles snaked their way up Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Morro Bay on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in honor on Al Beavers, owner of Al's Septic Pumping Service. He died Dec. 1. Among the stops: Morro Rock, where they took a photo of the 50-plus vehicles at the base of the Rock. A large convoy of septic trucks, big rigs and motorcycles snaked their way up Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Morro Bay on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in honor on Al Beavers, owner of Al's Septic Pumping Service. He died Dec. 1. Among the stops: Morro Rock, where they took a photo of the 50-plus vehicles at the base of the Rock. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

A large convoy of septic trucks, big rigs and motorcycles snaked their way up Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Morro Bay on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in honor on Al Beavers, owner of Al's Septic Pumping Service. He died Dec. 1. Among the stops: Morro Rock, where they took a photo of the 50-plus vehicles at the base of the Rock. Laura Dickinson The Tribune