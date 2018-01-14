More Videos

  A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner

    A large convoy of septic trucks, big rigs and motorcycles snaked their way up Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Morro Bay on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in honor on Al Beavers, owner of Al's Septic Pumping Service. He died Dec. 1. Among the stops: Morro Rock, where they took a photo of the 50-plus vehicles at the base of the Rock.

A large convoy of septic trucks, big rigs and motorcycles snaked their way up Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Morro Bay on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in honor on Al Beavers, owner of Al's Septic Pumping Service. He died Dec. 1. Among the stops: Morro Rock, where they took a photo of the 50-plus vehicles at the base of the Rock.
A large convoy of septic trucks, big rigs and motorcycles snaked their way up Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Morro Bay on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in honor on Al Beavers, owner of Al's Septic Pumping Service. He died Dec. 1. Among the stops: Morro Rock, where they took a photo of the 50-plus vehicles at the base of the Rock. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Local

Huge convoy of big rigs honors beloved Los Osos business owner

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 14, 2018 11:34 PM

A memorial convoy of big rigs rolled through northern Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County on Saturday in honor of Al Beavers of Al’s Septic and Plumbing Service of Los Osos.

The convoy started in Santa Maria and wound through San Luis Obispo and Los Osos with a final stop at Morro Rock in Morro Bay.

Beavers, known as Big Al, died Dec. 1 after a “hard-fought” battle against melanoma, according to his obituary.

Beavers and his wife, Vicki, founded Al’s Septic Plumbing Service in 1987. About 50 family-business trucks and big rigs of all types lined up in front of Morro Rock for an emotional yet festive celebration at the end of the convoy.

“My husband loved trucks and he loved people. And he was bigger than life. I always knew he had a heart of gold; it just shows today,” Vicki said, gesturing toward the crowd of about 100 friends and family at Morro Rock.

A celebration of Beavers’ life was held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos.

