Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Jan. 15, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider addition of conference room and fitness room at Branch Street hotel; consider amendment to Development Code for post-construction stormwater compliance.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider amending Atascadero’s Municipal Code to require a conditional use permit for ground floor office and health care services and to prohibit ground floor residential uses within specific downtown locations.
Cambria Community Services District. Meets Thursday. 805-927-6223. Consider fire department staffing levels and possible ballot measure for special tax election to fund three full-time firefighers; consider resolution on water and sewer rates.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Wednesday. 805-772-6200. Special meeting at 4:30 p.m. to provide direction on a draft request for proposals for water reclamation facility project.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Conceptual Review of a potential future demolition of 1,528-square-foot commercial building at 3310 Main St. to construct two new 2,500-square-foot, single-family homes; conditional permit approval for a 1,302-square-foot single-family residence at 1156 Market St.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Joint meeting the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency. Consider rezoning specific areas downtown to allow breweries, distilleries, wineries and wine tasting rooms. Consider revising Paso Robles’ Municipal Code to allow the city to recycle treated wastewater for various uses.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Extend urgency ordinance imposing a citywide moratorium prohibiting the approval, expansion, intensification or relocation of new or existing specified businesses; award contract for downtown paver project.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Pilot program for winter open space hours of use; review of the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan; comprehensive annual financial report, single audit report, and annual audit of the Transportation Development Act funds for 2016-17.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805- 434-4900. Establish rates for commercial recycling. Consider allowing the Fire Department to demolish a structure at 660 Creekside Ranch as part of a training burn.
