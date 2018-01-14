Fire burned a house in the 300 block of Orcas Street in Morro Bay on Sunday morning.
Fire burned a house in the 300 block of Orcas Street in Morro Bay on Sunday morning. Monica Vaughan mvaughan@thetribunenews.com
Fire burned a house in the 300 block of Orcas Street in Morro Bay on Sunday morning. Monica Vaughan mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

Local

Fire burns Morro Bay home, damages school

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 14, 2018 10:12 AM

Fire burned a Morro Bay home early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at about 5:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Orcas Street, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department. The fire also caused some external damage to the nearby Central Coast Montessori school.

One person was inside the house at the time and was woken up by the fire.

The resident was able to escape the flames with no injuries, officials said. No one else was hurt in the fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

Los Osos resident Rena Salamacha commutes to King City for work every day

Los Osos resident Rena Salamacha commutes to King City for work every day 0:55

Los Osos resident Rena Salamacha commutes to King City for work every day
Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours 0:57

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours
Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 1:17

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay

View More Video