Fire burns Morro Bay home, damages school

Fire burned a Morro Bay home early Sunday morning.
The fire happened at about 5:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Orcas Street, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department. The fire also caused some external damage to the nearby Central Coast Montessori school.
One person was inside the house at the time and was woken up by the fire.
The resident was able to escape the flames with no injuries, officials said. No one else was hurt in the fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
