A trucker's send off for Al Beavers, beloved Los Osos business owner

A large convoy of septic trucks, big rigs and motorcycles snaked their way up Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Morro Bay on Saturday, January 13, 2018, in honor on Al Beavers, owner of Al's Septic Pumping Service. He died Dec. 1. Among the stops: Morro Rock, where they took a photo of the 50-plus vehicles at the base of the Rock.