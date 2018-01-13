SLO Brew to send canned water to Santa Barbara County, where mudslides cut off supply

Local craft brewery SLO Brew announced this week it will send canned potable drinking water to residents of Santa Barbara County.

Many parts of southern Santa Barbara County, where the region was hit first by the Thomas Fire and then devastating mudslides, are without clean water while rescue and recovery efforts are underway. There is a boil-water notice in place for the communities of Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito.

The water donated by SLO Brew comes from the supply of reverse osmosis water the brewery uses to make its beer.

An employee of SLO Brew said he was unsure how many cans the company planned to send, but the brewery also will donate $1 for every pint purchased at either of its San Luis Obispo locations on Saturday, Jan. 20.