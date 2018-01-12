Bruce Gibson may face a challenger for his District 2 seat

A challenger may be on the brink of announcing a campaign to oppose county Supervisor Bruce Gibson for his District 2 seat.
Jeff Eckles, former executive director of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast, said in a public Facebook post that he is “seriously considering” a run for a seat on the Board of Supervisors and that supporters should “stand by for (an) announcement.”
The Morro Bay resident would run for the seat representing the North Coast, from Los Osos to the Monterey County line that’s currently held by Gibson, who announced in October that he will seek a fourth term. Eckles would be his first challenger in the June 2018 election.
“I see the need for fresh perspective & ideas, positive direction, and true non-partisanship. I believe I can offer just that,” Eckles said in a Jan. 9 Facebook post.
He commented on that post the next day, saying: “this is looking very good, stand by for (an) announcement soon.”
Eckles had not filed campaign finance paperwork with the county as of Friday afternoon.
He did not respond to requests for comment.
While he was director of the Home Builders Association, the trade organization’s board voted to support a repeal of the county’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which requires developers to build affordable housing units into projects, pay fees or donate land.
Prior to his work with the trade organization, Eckles was a registered investment adviser for 25 years and then ran his own firm, Eckles Wealth Management.
He has served on various boards and foundations, including as president of the Morro Bay Community Foundation, and hosted a financial information program called, “Beyond Business” on community radio 97.3 The Rock.
He graduated from California State University Long Beach with a bachelor of science in finance.
