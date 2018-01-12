Body that washed ashore in Pismo is missing 18-year-old from Grover Beach

The body that washed up in Pismo Beach this week has been identified as an 18-year-old man from Grover Beach who went missing about a month ago.
William Casper Jr., 18, of Grover Beach was found on Wednesday afternoon, when a Pismo Beach police sergeant patrolling the beach south of the Addie Street parking lot noticed his body in the tide line.
Police investigated the incident and found Casper was reported as missing to the Grover Beach Police Department in early December, according to a Pismo Beach Police Department news release.
He was reported missing by his mother and was last seen on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9, in the northern part of Grover Beach.
Casper’s cause of death remains pending while the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner’s Office awaits toxicology test results.
According to his Facebook page, Casper attended Liberty continuation high school in Paso Robles.
Police have not found any signs of foul play at this time, according to the release.
